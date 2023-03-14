Jamaica Broilers reports strong Q3 results Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Broilers Group, a poultry business operating in Jamaica and the US, reported a net profit of $1.5 billion for the quarter ended January 2023, a 27 per cent increase over the $1.2 billion achieved in the corresponding period in the previous year.

The group’s revenues for the quarter amounted to $22.7 billion, a 20 per cent increase above the $18.9 billion achieved in the corresponding period in the previous year. Gross profit for the quarter was $5.5 billion.

According to the company’s notes accompanying the financial results, Jamaica Broilers’ Jamaica operations reported a segment result of $5.5 billion, which was $2.6 billion or 88 per cent above last year’s segment results.

The total revenue for that segment of the business showed an increase of 36 per cent over the prior year’s nine-month period, primarily driven by increased production and sale of poultry and increased sale of baby chicks to small farmers.

The company noted that the reopening of Jamaica’s economy, particularly the tourism industry, has contributed to the increased demand driving sales.

Jamaica Broilers President Christopher Levy also attributed the strong results to a recovery in poultry volumes to pre-COVID levels and a comprehensive restructuring exercise.

“As the results of those efforts continue to bear fruit, paired with a strong economy, our expectations for the Jamaican market continue to be positive,” Levy said.

Meanwhile, the US operations reported a segment result of $2.8 billion, which was $958 million or 53 per cent above last year’s performance when normalized for one-off other income of $584 million reported in last year’s results.

The total revenue for the US operations showed an increase of 16 per cent over the prior year’s nine-month period, primarily driven by the increased production and sales in The Best Dressed Chicken line of products.