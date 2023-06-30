Jamaica can be ‘crash free’, says Vaz Loop Jamaica

Jamaica can become a “crash-free” society, as the power lies in all road users to ensure safety on the roadways, says Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunication and Transport, Daryl Vaz.

“Let us advocate for responsible driving from both private and public motorists, that persons obey the Road Traffic Act and Regulations, embrace technology, and demand safer vehicles,” he said.

Vaz was delivering the keynote address at the Grennell’s Driving School Crash Free Defensive Driving Workshop and Expo, held on Wednesday, at S Foods Supermarket Parking Lot in New Kingston.

The event, held as part of Road Safety Awareness Month activities in June, was designed to train and equip drivers with the requisite knowledge and skills to avoid crashes.

Vaz welcomed the staging of the Defensive Driving Workshop and Expo, noting that it not only facilitated theoretical discussions but provided practical solutions to ensure safer and more responsible road use.

“It serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness and reaffirm the collective commitment to reduce crashes and save lives,” he noted.

The minister reported that as at June 27, a total of 203 lives have been lost from 185 fatal collisions due largely to inappropriate use of the roadways.

Pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists, and pillion riders account for 65 per cent of road users killed since the start of the year, he pointed out.

He urged the participants to use the information provided to bring about behaviour change. Vaz emphasised that the onus is on all road users to ensure that no lives are lost due to traffic crashes.

“Road safety is a continuous journey, and it requires our unwavering dedication, even beyond this Road Safety Awareness Month,” he said, noting that responsible behaviour requires the wearing of seat belts, persons not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as driving at the stipulated speed.

Vaz said the Road Safety Unit and the Island Traffic Authority will continue to work with stakeholders and partners to foster an orderly and disciplined traffic culture, particularly as the Government continues to invest in improving the road network. JIS News