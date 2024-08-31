Jamaica concludes U20 World Championships with double relay golds

Jamaica capped off the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru, on Saturday by securing two gold medals in the sprint relays, bringing their total to five medals: four gold and one bronze.

The women’s 4x100m team comprising Shanoya Douglas, Alliah Baker, Briana Campbell and Alana Reid, clocked a season’s best 43.30 seconds to secure the gold medal. The win means Reid, who also won the 100m final on Wednesday, will leave the Peruvian capital with two gold medals, while Douglas will leave with a gold and bronze which she secured in the 200m on Friday.

Switzerland claimed the silver medal in a national under-20 record of 44.06 seconds, with the bronze going to Canada in 44.60 seconds, a season’s best. The United States team was disqualified.

Alana Reid anchored the women’s team to victory. (Photo: World Athletics.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4x100m relay team of Jace Witter, Gary Card, Nyrone Wade and Deandre Daley, running in that order, won the gold medal in 39.18 seconds, a season’s best.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland claimed the silver in 39.20 seconds, also a season’s best, with the bronze going to Thailand in 39.39 seconds, a national under-20 record.

Simultaneously, it was tough going for the other Jamaicans who competed in finals on today’s final day of competition. In the women’s triple jump, Jade-Ann Dawkins finished 10th with a best mark of 12.96m; Shaiquan Dunn, the world leader in the men’s discus with 65.48m, could only manage a best throw of 59.79m for seventh overall; Daniel Wright finished seventh in the men’s 400m hurdles in 51.61 seconds; and the women’s 4x400m team could only manage eighth place in 3:39.30 seconds.