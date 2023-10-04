Jamaica confirms one dengue-related death, 160 cases Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has confirmed one death among 160 confirmed cases of dengue fever since September 23 when the Ministry of Health and Wellness declared that the country was in the midst of an outbreak of the ailment.

Overall, the ministry has indicated that the country has so far recorded 1,117 presumed, suspected and/or confirmed dengue cases as of Friday, September 29.

The update was provided on Tuesday by Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, during a statement in the House of Representatives.

Tufton shared that the one fatality was among six deaths that were under investigation.

“Regrettably, one death was dengue-related, three were classified as suspected dengue-related deaths, and one was not a dengue-related death. The sixth death remains under investigation,” he told the House.

Of the 160 confirmed dengue cases, Tufton said 158 were dengue serotype 2, one serotype 3, and one serotype 4. He said the increase has pushed the country past the dengue epidemic threshold for July, August, and September.

The minister stated that projections are that the dengue outbreak could last until the end of the year, and may continue into early next year.

Of note is that while Jamaica has seen continuous local transmission of the dengue virus since 1977, the presence of the type 2 strain hasd not been identified in the population since 2010.

Tufton said all parishes have recorded dengue cases, with Kingston and St Andrew reporting the highest number of cases year-to-date.

“However, when the cases are assessed by population, St Thomas, Portland, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Hanover have the highest rates,” he said.

He shared that the age group five to 14 years old continues to be the most affected. He explained that this is the population that is least exposed to the type 2 strain, and are therefore most vulnerable.

“I am therefore urging parents to exercise vigilance with their children and teens, and to take the necessary action to reduce the incidence of dengue among this vulnerable population. For those with compromised immune systems, including the older population, they should also be careful of this virus and the Aedes aegypti mosquito,” said Tufton.

In terms of what the ministry has been doing to combat the problem, Tufton said the Dengue Outbreak Mitigation Plan has been established. It has components comprising search and destroy operations, clinical management, workforce management, surveillance and public education.

“The aim of the plan is to reduce the impact of the dengue outbreak on the population. Approximately 500 temporary vector control workers have been engaged and deployed across the island to high-risk communities, along with 213 permanent workers. An additional 600 temporary workers are now being engaged to increase the search and destroy (efforts), as well as the health education component of the response,” he said.

Since July 2023, parish health departments have been engaged in enhanced fogging and treatment of mosquito-breeding sites, and a seven-day work week programme for fogging and other mosquito-eradication activities has been implemented.

Additionally, the ministry has extended opening hours to 8pm for all Type 3 to 5 health centres, which started Monday, October 2. This is to facilitate people visiting these facilities to receive treatment and referrals, where necessary.

At the same time, children under the age of 18 years who visit the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) will not be charged a fee or be required to pay for services at the facility.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get dengue won’t have symptoms. But for those that do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash.

Most persons will get better in 1-2 weeks, but some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.

In severe cases, dengue can be fatal.

You can lower your risk of dengue by avoiding mosquito bites, especially during the day.

Dengue is treated with pain medicine, as there is no specific treatment at present.