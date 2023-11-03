Jamaica Customs achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), making Jamaica Customs the first English-speaking customs administration to receive the global stamp of approval.

With the accreditation, the trade, revenue and border protection agency has proven that its quality management systems are in line with internationally recognised standards.

Commenting on the certification, CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker, said the agency’s certification will strengthen the mandate of trade facilitation, stakeholders’ confidence, border protection initiatives, and the overall public image of the agency.

The commissioner further said that, “it has been a journey of continuous learning and growth for the JCA, one that demanded improvement not only to decision-making strategies, procedures and processes, but also to the agency’s communication protocol and stakeholder relationship management.”

Sean Barrow, ISO Project Director, highlighted the importance of the recent certification within Jamaica Customs’ operations.

“Subscribing to the principles of ISO will allow customs to morph into a more customer-centric and resilient organisation to augment its contribution to Jamaica’s safety, security and economic stability and competitiveness,” he indicated.

With the ISO certification, Barrow cited that it will further streamline and standardise JCA’s processes and procedures to meet international standards, which will in turn minimise transaction costs for businesses and investors.

Barrow noted that Jamaica Customs continues to seek ways to improve its processes and procedures that will ultimately result in its customers receiving quality service delivery that is consistent with international standards and best practices.

The JCA cleared all the hurdles of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification process by successfully undergoing the two-stage certification audit that was conducted by the NCBJ.

The certification formally recognises the high standard of customs services in Jamaica, and acts as an assurance of quality, efficiency and compliance.