Jamaica Customs making strides in tackling corruption, crime Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker, says the entity is reaping success in its fight to stamp out corruption within its operations.

While addressing an anti-corruption panel discussion last week, Ricketts Walker said anti-corruption initiatives that were implemented at the agency over recent years remain at the forefront of its operations

In relation to local and transnational crime, she said new technology that were implemented at the JCA have helped in stemming the illicit activities.

“The agency continues to use technologies to access data. The increased use of technology is a critical component in stemming corruption both internally and external to the agency,” Ricketts Walker said.

She added that the JCA has seen “greater transparency, accountability, and traceability” resulting from access to real-time data, which she said is “a direct benefit of digitising our processes”.

Continuing, she said: “This has enabled advanced risk assessment for smart targeting and further intervention.

“The Jamaica Customs Agency will also be including additional advanced risk assessment capabilities, with the deployment of new features to our customs management system, properly referred to as ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data), allowing for ongoing assessment both at the manifest and declaration levels for both cargo and passenger,” Ricketts Walker outlined.

Electronic data exchanges among Customs, the border regulatory agencies and other law enforcement agencies, have yielded positive results, according to the JCA commissioner.

She said the initiatives will improve with the further inclusion of technology, “to integrate scans with our electronic declaration processing system.

“The agency has been approved for the acquisition of eight new modules to the existing ASYCUDA system, which will improve systems covering e-commerce and cargo,” stated Ricketts Walker.