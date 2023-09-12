Jamaica Cycling Classic achieves UCI certification in just 2 years Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica International Cycling Classic has received official certification from the International Cycling Union (UCI), the world governing body for cycling. This certification comes two years after the event’s inception.

Race director Carlton Simmonds of Simmonds High-Velocity Cycling Club expressed his satisfaction, stating, ” I am delighted to confirm that our race has secured this important certification, which would only have been obtained thanks to the unwavering dedication of my organising team, sponsors, dynamic partnership with broadcast partner SportsMax, national and regional federations and of course the cyclists who bring this event to life.

“This endorsement means that future champions who conquer the Jamaica International Cycling Classic will earn crucial qualifying points to such competitions as the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, and Commonwealth Games. It’s not just a race; it’s a ticket to the grandest stages of the sporting world.”

Simmonds anticipates that the UCI certification will lead to an increase in the number of international teams participating in the event and a rise in the caliber of cyclists.

Donna Sharp, the general secretary of the Jamaican Cycling Federation, also supported the UCI certification process, stating, “Our federation has been pleased to see this event go from strength to strength. Becoming an officially ranked race was a natural progression. We do not doubt that future Jamaican Cycling Classics will become a destination challenge in the regional cycling calendar,”

The 2023 cycling classic brought together athletes from various countries, including Canada, the Cayman Islands, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, and the United States, creating a diverse pool of talent and determination.

The third edition of the event is scheduled for April 2024 and will once again take place in Montego Bay, with SportsMax returning as the official broadcast partner.