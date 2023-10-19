Montague touts 2500 jobs from SEZ to be constructed in St Mary Emerging talent on show at next instalment of Artwalk Festival 5 questions for Jamaican Jerk Day with PAN Champion Totlyn McDonald Gas distributor held with illegal firearm on playing field in Kingston Messi leads list of MLS MVP finalists Haaland scores outrageous goal for Man City in the Champions League
Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27

22 November 2024
Karl Samuda, Mike Henry to end decades-long political careers - Chang

New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz

Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands

Independent candidate Banks has withdrawn from by-election, but...

Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27

Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Man City

Khadija Shaw's double sends Man City to Champions League quarterfinals

Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa

Loop Lens: Moët Hennessy's Future Lifestyle

6 hrs ago - Updated

Christopher Johnson, Managing Director, Jamaica Collection and Recovery Services Limited.

The Jamaica Debt Collection Association (JDCA) will host its one-day Debt Collection Conference on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

With over 160 credit and debt collection professionals already registered and more than 15 exhibitor booths confirmed, the event promises to deliver valuable insights and practical strategies for debt collection in a data-conscious environment at the event that kicks off at 8am.

Under the theme: “How to Collect Your Debts in a Data-Protected Jamaica”, the conference will feature a lineup of industry leaders and experts sharing strategies and techniques tailored to the evolving debt collection landscape under Jamaica’s data protection laws.

Key speakers include:

David Grey, Deputy Information Commissioner, Office of the Information Commissioner

Topic: "The Implementation of the Data Protection Act and Its Impact on Debt Collectors"

Dolsie Allen, CEO, Consumer Affairs Commission

Topic: "How to Collect Your Debt Professionally While Protecting Consumers’ Rights"

Dr Taj-Marie Hunter, Special Guest Speaker

Topic: "Don’t Let Them Get Your Data?"

Additional Presenters:

Hudson Grant, CEO, Executive Protection & Collection Services Ltd

Theme: "How to Increase Your Monthly Collection Figures?"

Christopher Johnson, Managing Director, Jamaica Collection & Recovery Services Ltd

Theme: "How to Convince Your Debtors to Pay You?"

Dugal Rowe, CEO, DURO Investigation Agency Ltd

Theme: "JDCA: Driving Debt Collection in Jamaica"

Key topics to be covered:

How to handle debtor information confidentially and securely

Digital communication strategies that address privacy concerns

Proven debt collection techniques to improve results while complying with Jamaica's Data Protection Act

To participate, contact: Jamaica Debt Collectors Association at 876-6082 or 876-997-3410; Jamaica Collection and Recovery Services Ltd at 876-619-1813 or email [email protected]

Don’t miss this opportunity to network, learn, and elevate your debt collection expertise in today’s regulatory environment!

