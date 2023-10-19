Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27
Karl Samuda, Mike Henry to end decades-long political careers - Chang
New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz
Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands
Poll: Are you drawn to current Black Friday deals?
Independent candidate Banks has withdrawn from by-election, but...
Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27
Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Man City
Khadija Shaw's double sends Man City to Champions League quarterfinals
Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa
Christopher Johnson, Managing Director, Jamaica Collection and Recovery Services Limited.
The Jamaica Debt Collection Association (JDCA) will host its one-day Debt Collection Conference on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.
With over 160 credit and debt collection professionals already registered and more than 15 exhibitor booths confirmed, the event promises to deliver valuable insights and practical strategies for debt collection in a data-conscious environment at the event that kicks off at 8am.
Under the theme: “How to Collect Your Debts in a Data-Protected Jamaica”, the conference will feature a lineup of industry leaders and experts sharing strategies and techniques tailored to the evolving debt collection landscape under Jamaica’s data protection laws.
Key speakers include:
David Grey, Deputy Information Commissioner, Office of the Information Commissioner
Topic: "The Implementation of the Data Protection Act and Its Impact on Debt Collectors"
Dolsie Allen, CEO, Consumer Affairs Commission
Topic: "How to Collect Your Debt Professionally While Protecting Consumers’ Rights"
Dr Taj-Marie Hunter, Special Guest Speaker
Topic: "Don’t Let Them Get Your Data?"
Additional Presenters:
Hudson Grant, CEO, Executive Protection & Collection Services Ltd
Theme: "How to Increase Your Monthly Collection Figures?"
Christopher Johnson, Managing Director, Jamaica Collection & Recovery Services Ltd
Theme: "How to Convince Your Debtors to Pay You?"
Dugal Rowe, CEO, DURO Investigation Agency Ltd
Theme: "JDCA: Driving Debt Collection in Jamaica"
Key topics to be covered:
How to handle debtor information confidentially and securely
Digital communication strategies that address privacy concerns
Proven debt collection techniques to improve results while complying with Jamaica's Data Protection Act
To participate, contact: Jamaica Debt Collectors Association at 876-6082 or 876-997-3410; Jamaica Collection and Recovery Services Ltd at 876-619-1813 or email [email protected]
Don’t miss this opportunity to network, learn, and elevate your debt collection expertise in today’s regulatory environment!
More From
The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is inviting the general public to its plant sale on Friday, December 6.
General Manager, Shaun Cameron said that the sale aims to attract small and casual farmers w
The world is his oyster
Investigators have provided more details in the case involving the retired police man who reportedly shot a man at a bar in St James and was accused of leaving the island.
The former JCF member ide
Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.
Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma
Jamaica’s economy contracted by 2.8 per cent in real value added for the July to September quarter, when compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, the Planning