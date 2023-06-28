Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.

Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Jamaica in the opening day’s 1-1 draw against defending champions USA on Sunday, led the scoring with two goals on his 27th birthday.

Gray’s first goal came in the 14th minute when Jamaica forward Michail Antonio took the ball in the box but played a pass to Leon Bailey near the top of the arc. Bailey set up Gray, who took one touch and finished the opener.

Jamaica’s Leon Bailey in action during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup football match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Bailey, who had missed a penalty against the USA, bounced back by scoring in the 17th minute. He brought down a long ball and fired a left-footed shot past Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup for a 2-0 advantage.

It was a third goal just before the break when Jamaica midfielder Kevon Lambert forced a turnover and played forward for Antonio, who squared so Gray could tap in his second goal of the night and Jamaica headed into the halftime break up 3-0.

After a trio of changes at the break by Trinidad and Tobago manager Angus Eve, the Soca Warriors worked to get back in the game. Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia got to the end-line and fired in a low cross that midfielder Andre Rampersad converted to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Neither team found the back of the net again until stoppage time. The best chance was in the 65th minute when Frenderup denied Jamaica forward Shamar Nicholson from close range and the rebound bounced just out of the reach of the onrushing Antonio.

But Frenderup was beaten late when a long shot from 17-year-old Jamaica forward Dujuan Richards, who will join Chelsea Football Club next season after turning 18, took a tricky deflection off one of the shot-stopper’s teammates and went in to restore the three-goal margin at 4-1.

Jamaica’s Joel Latibeaudiere (15) and Trinidad & Tobago’s Malcolm Shaw (19) battle for the ball.

With this victory, the Reggae Boyz moved to second place in the group with four points, the same as defending champions the USA, which hammered Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in the late game to surge ahead courtesy of a better goal difference.

Trinidad and Tobago dropped to the third spot on three points with Saint Kitts and Nevis at the bottom without a point.

The meeting was the first ever between the Caribbean rivals in the Gold Cup. The Reggae Boyz now turn attention to their final group game against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, while Trinidad and Tobago close Group A action against the USA.