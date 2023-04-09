Jamaica dominate opening day of 50th Carifta Games with 20 medals Loop Jamaica

Jamaica dominated the opening day of the 50th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday, securing a total of 20 medals. The country’s impressive medal haul included 13 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The quarter-milers led the medal count by taking three of the four gold medals.

Rickiann Russell produced a strong performance to remain unbeaten this season in the 400m, fending off a persistent challenge from Javonya Valcourt of the Bahamas for the Girls’ Under-20 title.

Russell clocked in at 51.84 seconds to beat the Bahamas pair of Valcourt (52.12 seconds) and Lacarthea Cooper (53.12 seconds).

In the Boys’ Under-20 400m, Jasauna Dennis of Jamaica stunned his compatriot Delano Kennedy to take the title in 46.43 seconds, preventing Kennedy from retaining the title he won in Jamaica last year. Kennedy crossed the line in 46.50 seconds, while Kingston College’s Amal Glasgow of St Vincent finished third in 47.18 seconds.

Jamaica’s Nickecoy Bramwell won the Boys’ Under-17 400m title with ease in 47.86 seconds. St Kitts & Nevis’ Jaylen Bennett and the Bahamas’ Andrew Brown finished second and third, respectively, with times of 48.59 seconds and 48.63 seconds.

Tianna Springer of Guyana won the Girls’ Under-17 400m title in 54.32 seconds, followed by Jamaica’s Jody-Ann Daley in second place with 54.81 seconds and De’Cheynellie Thomas of St Kitts in third with 55.46 seconds.

Jamaica secured two of the four 100m titles, with Alana Reid winning the Girls’ Under-20 gold.

Reid, the national junior record holder, had a near-perfect start, powering from the field to finish first in 11.17 seconds.

Alexis James, the 2022 World Under-20 100m hurdles silver medalist, finished second in 11.53 seconds, making it a one-two finish for Jamaica. Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 11.65 seconds.

Reid’s gold medal came nine days after she made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m at the five-day spectacle in under 11 seconds.

The Hydel High star won the Girls’ Class One 100m final in a national junior record of 10.92 seconds and shattering Veronica Campbell’s meet record of 11.12 set back in 2001.

Tramaine Todd won the Boys’ Under-17 100m title, giving Jamaica their second gold medal in the short sprint. Todd finished with a time of 10.52 seconds, while Ishmael Rolle of the Bahamas and Etham Sam of Grenada finished second and third, respectively, with times of 10.62 seconds and 10.71 seconds.

Natrece East of Jamaica finished fourth in the Girls’ Under-17 100m, crossing the finish line in 11.97.

Jamiah Nabbie won the gold medal in 11.67, with St Lucia’s Naomi London finishing second in 11.72 and Trinidad & Tobago’s Alexxe Henry taking third in 11.81.

Devonte Howell of the Cayman Islands won the Boys’ Under-20 100m gold in 10.30, while the Bahamas pair of Carlos Brown (10.38) and Adam Musgrove (10.44) finished second and third, respectively.

Jamaica did not have a representative in the final as the 2022 champions Deandre Daley was disqualified from his semifinal due to a false start, and national junior record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie pulled up with an injury in his first-round heat.

Earlier, Jamaica secured a one-two finish in the Boys’ Under-20 discus.

Kobe Lawrence won with an effort of 60.27m to defend the title he won in Jamaica last year. Shaiquan Dun was second with 57.28m, while Antwon Walkin of Turks and Caicos was third with 52.25.

Jamaica also had a one-two finish in the Girls’ Under-20 discus. Abigail Martin won with an effort of 53.30m and Cedricka Williams finished second with 53.08.

World Under-20 champion Brandon Pottinger and his Jamaican compatriot Chavez Penn tied for the gold medal in the Boys’ Under-20 high jump. Both cleared 2.0m, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Jaidi James was third after clearing 1.95m.

Other gold medal winners for Jamaica were Jade-Ann Dawkins (Girls’ U20 triple jump), Ainsley Campbell (Boys’ U20 1500m), and Dionjah Shaw (Girls’ U17 shot put).