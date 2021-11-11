Jamaica-El Salvador clash: History favours the Reggae Boyz | Loop Jamaica

World Cup qualification (WCQ) in the Concacaf region returns in November with a quartet of matches on Friday, many of which will see teams looking to break long streaks against a specific opponent, in addition to improving their standing as the halfway mark of the final round is crossed.

Honduras vs Panama at 8:05 pm

The day starts with Honduras hosting Panama, looking to get their first win over the fellow Central Americans in World Cup qualification in 21 years. It was May 7, 2000, when Carlos Pavon had a double with Milton Omar Nunez adding another in a 3-1 Honduras victory in Tegucigalpa. Since then, Panama are unbeaten in the last six, with a trio of wins to go with three draws.

In the most recent of those matches, Panama were coached by Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, who will make his debut as Honduras manager at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

CWCQ All-Time Series

Honduras win the All-Time series GP- 12 W-5 D-3 L-4 GF- 18 GA- 11

USA vs Mexico at 9:10 pm

North American rivals United States and Mexico meet in World Cup qualification for the first time since a June 11, 2017 draw at the Estadio Azteca. It’s the first time in decades that the teams are meeting after a U.S. loss to Mexico in WCQ on home soil. Mexico found a 2-1 victory on November 11, 2016, that snapped a four-match home winning streak for the U.S. against Mexico in qualification.

With the teams sitting 1-2 at the top of the standings heading into the matchup, each will look to shore up their position and earn bragging rights over their neighbours.

CWCQ All-Time Series

Mexico win the All-Time series GP- 29 W-16 D-7 L-6 GF-68 GA-33

Canada vs Costa Rica at 9:05 pm

Canada welcomes Costa Rica, the first of a pair of home matches in November for John Herdman’s Canada squad. Costa Rica have won the last three World Cup qualifiers between the nations, with Canada’s last win over Costa Rica coming 24 years ago when Eddy Berdusco had the lone goal in a June 1, 1997 game on the way to France ’98.

Costa Rica will be missing goalkeeper Keylor Navas to injury, while Canada are looking forward to having veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson fit after he missed the October games.

CWCQ All-Time Series

Costa Rica win the All-Time series GP- 6 W-3 D-2 L-1 GF- 8 GA-4

El Salvador vs Jamaica at 10:00 pm.

The matchday closes out with El Salvador meeting Jamaica at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. It has been more than 20 years since El Salvador scored a goal against the Reggae Boyz in World Cup qualification. Juan Carlos Padilla and Jorge “Zarco” Rodriguez had the goals in a 2-0 win during the 2002 cycle. The teams have met twice more and haven’t played a qualifier since 2004.

With both teams on five points, it will be a critical contest as both look to end droughts and return to the World Cup.

CWCQ All-Time Series

The series is tied GP- 8 W-3 D-2 L-3 GF-8 GA -8

Mexico are leading the table with 14 points, three ahead of the USA on 11. The top two are followed by Canada (10), Panama (8), Costa Rica (6), Jamaica (5), El Salvador (5), and Honduras (3).

The top three teams at the end of the home-and-away fixtures will book tickets to Qatar next year, while the fourth-placed team enters an Inter-Continental play-off for a last chance to make it to Qatar.