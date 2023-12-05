Jamaica elected to IMO Council, UNESCO World Heritage Committee Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is the latest country among 24 nominees to have been elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a Category ‘C’ member for a period of two years.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, expressed her satisfaction with these achievements, attributing them to the sustained lobbying efforts by the foreign ministry and their collaborations with other ministries, departments, and agencies.

“We warmly welcome these achievement, which underscores Jamaica’s active and respected role on the international stage.

“This accomplishment also signals the effectiveness of our diplomatic efforts which is reflected in the robust support we have garnered.

“It also highlights this government’s unwavering dedication to fostering international collaboration by actively contributing to the formulation of policies that shape our interconnected world.

“Membership on international bodies like these therefore remains a key component of Jamaica’s national development thrust, considering they provide the opportunity for leadership on critical issues of national interest within the global community”, Johnson Smith said

Furthermore, she noted that membership in such international bodies aligns with Jamaica’s national development objectives, allowing for influential engagement on global issues.

Johnson Smith also lauded the dedicated work of the candidature steering committee comprising representatives of the MFAFT, the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) and the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport (MSETT). She also acknowledged the support from colleague Minister Daryl Vaz, who led Jamaica’s delegation to 33rd Assembly of the IMO in London, alongside Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, chairperson of the MAJ.

A member of the IMO since 1976, Jamaica recently saw its High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Alexander Williams, become its first permanently accredited representative to the body.

Regarding WHC involvement, Johnson-Smith highlighted Jamaica’s dedication to cultural heritage preservation as demonstrated by the Blue and John Crow Mountains’ 2015 World Heritage List inscription.