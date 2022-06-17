Jamaica eyeing record medal haul at Commonwealth Games | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Olympic Association president Christopher Samuda is expecting the country to secure a record medal haul at the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham, England.

Samuda was speaking at Monday’s launch ceremony at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia Jamaica won 27 medals, the largest count ever.

Jamaica will compete in a record number of 17 sports in Birmingham.

The 2022 staging of the Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Video edited by Marlon Reid.