Jamaica eyeing record medal haul at Commonwealth Games | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Mothers of gangsters now being killed in reprisals in St Catherine

Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine

For Father’s Day, try a weeknight-easy spiced steak

Liverpool reach agreement with Bayern over Man?

Rachel McLarty returns to Sandals as PR head after tenure at law firm

European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate

Dolla Financial led gains on second day of trading

Men transporting injured victim to hospital held by cops, gun seized

State of Emergency declared for St Catherine

1 hrs ago

Commonwealth Games 2022 media launch

Jamaica Olympic Association president Christopher Samuda is expecting the country to secure a record medal haul at the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham, England.

Samuda was speaking at Monday’s launch ceremony at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia Jamaica won 27 medals, the largest count ever.

Jamaica will compete in a record number of 17 sports in Birmingham.

The 2022 staging of the Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Video edited by Marlon Reid.

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
