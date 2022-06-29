Jamaica fail to qualify for 2023 Under-20 World Cup | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica fail to qualify for 2023 Under-20 World Cup
Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica failed to advance to the 2023 FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia after losing their quarterfinal game against the Dominican Republic at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Honduras on Wednesday.

The Dominican Republic won the match 1-0 courtesy of a 10th-minute strike from Angel Montes De Oca.

The Dominican Republic now join the United States and Honduras as teams to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup.

Jamaica were looking for their second Under-20 World Cup berth and their first since 2001.

The USA and Honduras booked their World Cup spots after claiming quarterfinal wins at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship on Tuesday.

The USA beat Costa Rico 2-0 while Honduras defeated Panama 2-1.

The four semifinalists at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship will earn spots to the FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and the finalists will also qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

