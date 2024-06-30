Jamaica fall 3-0 to Venezuela, ending Copa America campaign pointless

Jamaica fall 3-0 to Venezuela, ending Copa America campaign pointless
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
22 minutes ago

Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, centre, gets a shot by Jamaica’s goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, right, for a goal during a Copa America Group B football match on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Jamaica’s Wesley Harding (12) tries to defend on the goal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jamaica suffered a 3-0 defeat against Venezuela in their final Group B game of the Copa America on Sunday night. The Reggae Boyz crashed out without a point from their three matches.

Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed their fixture with a perfect record.

Venezuela (3-0-0) played without coach Fernando Batista after he was handed a one-match suspension by CONMEBOL for his team’s late arrival to the field in a victory over Mexico.

By winning Group B, Venezuela avoided a Thursday matchup in the quarterfinals against tournament favourite and defending champion Argentina. Instead, the Venezuelans will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bello took a crossing pass from Jon Aramburu and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net from the right side of the 6-yard box. It was the second goal of the tournament for Bello, who scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the opener.

In the 56th minute, Salomón Rondón used an assist from Yangel Herrera to send a left-footed kick from the center of box to the middle of the net. It was also the second goal for Rondón, who scored on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the team’s second match.

Eric Ramírez completed the scoring when he took a through ball from Kervin Andrade in the 85th minute and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo stopped one shot on goal for Venezuela.

Jahmali Waite did not have a save in goal for Jamaica (0-3-0).

See also

Fraser-Pryce looks forward to wearing national colours one more time

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is looking forward to representing her country on the highest stage one more time after making the Jamaica team for the Paris Olympics, which will b

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Trough, tropical wave and approaching Hurricane Beryl

Country’s three-day forecast from the Met Service

Sport

Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Sunday, June 30 – Day 4

The curtain falls on the Jamaica Olympic trials today, with intense focus on the men’s 4x400m relay. The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) is making a final bid to qualify the team f

Caribbean News

Beryl strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from govern

Sport

Ackera Nugent breaks national record in 100m hurdles at Olympic trials

The men’s 110m hurdles provided a thrilling spectacle. Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell emerged victorious with a time of 13.18 seconds

Sport

Nickisha Pryce leads women’s 400m qualifiers at Jamaica Olympic trials

Shericka Jackson stayed on course to win the national sprints double for the third consecutive time since

 

