Jamaica Fire Brigade get computers from Universal Service Fund

05 February 2025
The Universal Service Fund (USF) has donated 20 desktop computers and two printers to the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), valued at more than $5.5 million.

The items are to be distributed to fire stations island-wide, and are expected to play a critical role in improving the brigade’s service delivery.

In addressing the official handover ceremony on Tuesday (January 4) at the JFB’s Kingston headquarters, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, said the donation underscores the Government’s commitment to modernising public sector operations through strategic collaboration among ministries, departments and agencies.

“This initiative represents a significant step towards modernising the brigade’s processes and strengthening service delivery,” he said.

McFarlane added that the donation is consistent with the Government’s commitment to leverage technology for greater efficiency and service excellence.

“It also aligns with our broader vision of fostering a knowledge-based digitally empowered society where technology serves as a catalyst for improved public sector performance. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to modernise Jamaica’s digital infrastructure,” he stated.

“Through partnerships like this, we continue to support national development by integrating digital solutions into essential services, thereby making them more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people of Jamaica. The JFB, charged with the responsibility of protecting life and property from disasters – natural and manmade – has identified the need for ICT support to enhance its operations,” the USF boss added.

JFB Commissioner Stewart Beckford said the donation will assist in the brigade’s transition to digitising its operations, particularly its administrative activities, which is still mostly paper-based.

In citing the USF’s island-wide broadband project, Beckford said the brigade will also benefit from that initiative as it seeks to modernise its operations.

“As we move to integrate more ICT in our operational activities and administrative operations, the donation is, indeed, welcome. These computers will hasten our efforts to be fully digitised by 2030,” Beckford said.

