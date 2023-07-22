Jamaica “fully focused” on World Cup opener despite funding dispute Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica “fully focused” on World Cup opener despite funding dispute Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Viral sex video being investigated by JUTC

Fraser-Pryce to compete in Madrid today

Barnes doubtful Messi’s arrival will transform football in the USA

‘Rise in child abuse during holidays’; parents urged to be alert

Lionel Messi grabs last-ditch debut winner for Inter Miami

Jamaica “fully focused” on World Cup opener despite funding dispute

France without Bacha, De Almeida for World Cup opener against Jamaica

Women’s World Cup: England edge Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener

Women’s World Cup: USA start with 3-0 win over Vietnam

‘A nuh boasy mi boasy, a proud mi proud,’ says Valiant

Saturday Jul 22

31?C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Jamaica fully focused on World Cup opener despite funding dispute

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica midfielder Atlanta Primus says the Reggae Girlz are “fully focused” on their Women’s World Cup opening match against France on Sunday in Sydney, Australia despite their ongoing funding dispute with their football association.

The build-up to the tournament had been marred by a row between the players and the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) over concerns that there had not been sufficient investment in the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

Last month the players wrote an open letter expressing “utmost disappointment” at “sub-par” support from the JFF. But these concerns seemed a world away on Saturday with the team laughing and joking as they trained to the backdrop of Jamaican music blasting from a boombox.

Jamaica are taking part in their second Women’s World Cup after losing all three group games in their tournament debut at France 2019.

Ranked 43rd in the world, they face a tough challenge against Group F opponents France, with the world number five team being managed by new head coach Herve Renard.

Jamaica will rely on the goal threat of Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, the country’s record goalscorer across men’s and women’s football.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 22, 2023 12:21 PM

Sport

July 22, 2023 11:55 AM

Sport

July 21, 2023 05:20 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Viral sex video being investigated by JUTC

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to compete in Madrid today

Sport

Barnes doubtful Messi’s arrival will transform football in the USA

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce cruises to victory in first 100m race of the year

See also

Jamaica’s two-time Commonwealth champion Janieve Russell won a competitive 400m hurdles in a season’s best of 53.65

Sport

Fraser-Pryce makes 100m season debut in Switzerland today

Jamaica’s three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in her first 100m sprint of the 2023 season on Thursday at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern event, a World Athletics Contine

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m in Monaco

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson dominated the competition at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday.
The reigning women’s world 200m champion eased to victory in a packed field, c

Sport

Bolt’s double record voted best moment in World Champs history

The world record sprint double by track and field legend Usain Bolt in Berlin in 2009, has been voted by fans as the “greatest moment” in World Championships history.
To mark the 40th anniversary o

Sport

18-year-old Jaydon Hibbert impresses in Diamond League debut

Jamaica’s 18-year-old sensation, Jaydon Hibbert, made a remarkable impression during his Diamond League debut by securing a commendable second-place finish in the men’s triple jump event in Monaco on

Sport

Yohan Blake wins 100m in Hungary

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake won the men’s 100m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting of this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Szekesfehervar

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols