Jamaica “fully focused” on World Cup opener despite funding dispute Loop Jamaica

Jamaica midfielder Atlanta Primus says the Reggae Girlz are “fully focused” on their Women’s World Cup opening match against France on Sunday in Sydney, Australia despite their ongoing funding dispute with their football association.

The build-up to the tournament had been marred by a row between the players and the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) over concerns that there had not been sufficient investment in the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

Last month the players wrote an open letter expressing “utmost disappointment” at “sub-par” support from the JFF. But these concerns seemed a world away on Saturday with the team laughing and joking as they trained to the backdrop of Jamaican music blasting from a boombox.

Jamaica are taking part in their second Women’s World Cup after losing all three group games in their tournament debut at France 2019.

Ranked 43rd in the world, they face a tough challenge against Group F opponents France, with the world number five team being managed by new head coach Herve Renard.

Jamaica will rely on the goal threat of Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, the country’s record goalscorer across men’s and women’s football.