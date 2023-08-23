Jamaica getting 38 road vehicles and six boats from Japan Loop Jamaica

Jamaica getting 38 road vehicles and six boats from Japan Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica getting 38 road vehicles and six boats from Japan

Jamaica News
Kamina Johnson Smith (file photo)

An arrangement has been finalised for Jamaica to receive five new ambulances and 33 pickups from Japan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, made the announcement during the ‘Good Morning, Minister’ programme on radio on Wednesday, August 23.

Johnson Smith said some of the pickups “will go into the praedial larceny units across the island”.

“Plus, they are giving us six boats… We have three already, and we are getting the other three. Three (will go) to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and three to the police to help us with our (border) monitoring,” she informed.

Johnson Smith said the negotiations were undertaken by the ministry with support from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

“We always work very closely with (the) Finance (Ministry) on these things,” she indicated.

Jamaica and Japan forged diplomatic relations in 1964, with the Embassy of Japan in Jamaica being established in 1995.

