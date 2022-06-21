Jamaica hammered 5-0 by Honduras in Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to host nation Honduras in their second group game of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in San Pedro Sula on Monday night.

Marco Tulio Aceituno added to his tournament total of three goals with a first half brace in the 3rd and 35th minutes.

A red card handed Lamont Rochester at the end of the half made the comeback task even more difficult for the Reggae Boyz, and the Catrachos took advantage, adding an Isaac Castillo goal in the 48th minute and then a Jefryn Macias brace in the 58th and 85th minutes to seal another three points.

The defeat means that Jamaica have slipped to third place in Group H with the point earned from their 1-1 draw with Costa Rica on Saturday.

Honduras lead the four-team group with maximum six points, two ahead of second place Costa Rica, which defeated Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 in the other Group H game.

Jamaica will round off their group play against bottom-place Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday. Antigua and Barbuda are without a point.

All three goals for Costa Rica came in the second half, with Brandon Calderon breaking the deadlock in the 48th minute, Enyel Escoe doubling the advantage in the 78th minute and Dorian Rodriguez tallying his second goal of the tournament in the 89th minute to round out the 3-0 final.

The Group Stage is being contested by the top-ranked 16 teams (according to the Concacaf Men’s U-20 Ranking).

After Group Stage play (June 18-23) the top three teams in each of the groups will advance to the Round of 16, joining the four Qualifiers winners (matches took place in November 2021).

The 16-team Knockout Stage will begin with the Round of 16 (June 25-26), followed by the Quarterfinals (June 28-29), Semifinals (July 1), and Final (July 3).

All Knockout Stage matches will be played in a single-match elimination format, with the semifinalist (four teams) qualifying for the FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and the finalists (two teams) for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Cuba 6 Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

The day’s action started in Group E at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa where Cuba made it two wins from two games in a 6-0 triumph over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Kevin Martin was the hero for the Cubans in scoring the lone goal against Canada in their opener, and he was the first one to strike on Monday, scoring in the 18th minute for a 1-0 Cuba lead.

The Sugar Boyz hung tough and stayed within a goal until the final half-hour, as Cuba doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 61st minute through Eduardo Hernandez.

Mario Penalver tacked on a third in the 73rd minute, an Ajani Mills own goal then made it 4-0 in the 78th minute, which was then followed a minute later by Romario Torrez’s goal. The 6-0 scoreline was then completed in the 90th minute by Rey Rodriguez.

United States 2 Canada 2

The second game of the night in Group G was a back-and-forth affair between the United States and Canada with things ending in a 2-2 draw.

Lowell Wright tallied the first goal of the tournament for Canada in the 15th minute, but the USA would answer early in the second half through Jack McGlynn in the 53rd to even things at 1-1.

A Michael Halliday own goal in the 69th restored Canada’s advantage, but three minutes later in the 72nd, Cade Cowell scored his second goal of the CMU20 to make it a 2-2 affair, a scoreline that held until the final whistle.