Jamaica has become a major exporter of university graduates

11 June 2025
Natalie Neita Garvey
Opposition Spokesperson on Local Government, Community Development and Sport, Natalie Neita-Garvey has charged that Jamaica has become a major exporter of university graduates.

She made the charge against the background of what she described as the low-skilled jobs which she argued, have contributed to the country’s record low unemployment rate. Neita-Garvey made the arguments during her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 10).

She told the House that the Jamaican economy continues to “stagger between marginal or lethargic growth, with periods of contraction at the macro level, and a severe contraction in the spending power at the personal and household level where it matters most”.

“In the same vein, the much-touted increase in employment has been in the main limited to low tech, low benefits, low wage jobs,” she remarked. She noted that this is confirmed by the 2018 report of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) which states that the largest increase in the employed workforce between 2017 and 2018 occurred in the elementary occupations which includes car washing and street vending.

“In the meantime, Jamaica has become a major exporter of university graduates, of key professionals such as teachers and nurses, who seek employment and professional actualisation abroad,” Neita-Garvey remarked. She said that in addition to the unemployed, who are defined as those seeking work, there are some 300,000 Jamaicans between the ages of 15 and 34 who are neither working nor seeking work.

“These are described as unattached with a majority having attended high school for four years or more without certification of a single subject,” Neita-Garvey said.

According to her, “Many will confirm to you in conversation that the rampant under-employment among those who have worked, acts as a social disincentive for them to seek work. Many truthfully speak of close friends and relatives who were employed and getting salaries which barely cover their expenses of transport and lunch to get to work”.

“In other words, working to afford work rather than working to finance their social mobility or personal and family development,” she stated.

“It is hardly surprising that this group is a breeding ground for crime and anti-social behaviour; the adage applies – the devil finds work for idle hands,” she added.

