Jamaica has to become a republic, says Holness | Loop Jamaica

In declaring definitively that Jamaica has to become a republic in the future, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has assured that a plan is being crafted to remove the Queen as the Head of State.

“There is no question that Jamaica has to become a republic. Who is arguing that point? We have put together a plan to move towards that in a way that is meaningful and substantial in function and form. That is what we are going to do,” asserted Holness.

He was speaking on Friday during the opening ceremony of Christel House Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

The prime minister’s declaration came a day after there was much public discussion over comments he made at the official opening of Ocean Eden Bay Hotel in Trelawny, where he used the words “empty symbolism”.

Said Holness at that time: “The 60th year has generated much interest in our status as a nation, and those questions will be addressed shortly.

“But (there) is one thing that I am reflective on, and that is, you know, the nation is as the nation does.

“There are some people who want to speak prosperity into being, speak sovereignty and independence into being. My philosophy is that we must do these things into being.

“We must make them happen. They must not be empty symbolism. It must be genuine, it must be borne of action that what we say, we are; it is what we are in our actions and in our achievements and in what we have done,” asserted the prime minister.

On that premise, Holness argued that he was “building towards the aspiration.

“So when we say we are, any interrogation beyond the surface will say, ‘Yes, you are. It is so’. So I spend my time not arguing over these things, I spend my time doing; because the greatest frustration is a dream not achieved,” he explained on Thursday.

Calls have intensified for Jamaica to embark on constitutional changes to transition into becoming a republic, since Barbados did so late last month.

Among those calling for the Jamaican Government to follow suit is former Prime Minister, PJ Patterson.

He wants Jamaica to remove the Queen as head of State by Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary next August.

On Friday, Holness said while there is no doubt that Jamaica has to become a republic, “People who have argued that point should have done it 20, 30, 40 years ago”.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said even as plans are developed to move Jamaica in a new direction, the country must be “smart” in how it moves ahead.

“Let’s be smart about how we move ahead. We have made substantial progress in this country on addressing our fiscal issues, for example, that have placed us on a pathway for our economic independence.

“Now we have other institutional issues to address to truly place us on that pathway of economic, political, and social independence.

“We have to deal with crime and corruption; we have to deal with poor infrastructure; we have to deal with social alienation, caused by poverty; we have to deal with the transformation of our education system so we can produce students who are emotionally intelligent,” argued Holness.

To that end, he called on Jamaicans not to be “diverted”, but to “remain focused”.

“Our 60th (Independence) is a big year, and we will do many things to truly establish who we are as a people,” said Holness.