Jamaica hits two million stopover arrivals for 2022 Loop Jamaica

As the destination continues its strong tourism recovery, Jamaica has welcomed over two million stopover arrivals for 2022 as of October in line with previous projections.

“It is truly gratifying to see our arrivals numbers returning to growth in recent months,” said Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett in an interview in New York.

“Having posted our best summer ever on record in 2022, and with arrivals now pacing well through fall, it is a clear demonstration that Jamaica’s tourism sector is indeed resilient, and has a lasting appeal among consumers.

“While we are a small nation compared to many others in the world, our naturally beautiful landscape, unique culture and variety of attractions and accommodations keep Jamaica at the top of travellers’ preferred places to visit.”

“We are extremely pleased to be among the destinations leading the world in tourism recovery,” added Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

“Since reopening in June 2020, we have been making a strong marketing push to ensure that Jamaica remains top of mind among our traditional and emerging source markets. Reaching this new milestone for 2022 is a testament to the success of our efforts and excellent relationships with our travel industry partners.”

For full year 2022, Jamaica is projecting that it will welcome over three million stopover arrivals and receive total earnings from tourism of over USD$3.7 billion.

The destination is also expected to return to 2019 pre-COVID arrival levels in 2023, and remains on track to welcome five million visitors annually by 2025.

To further support the tourism sector’s recovery, both Bartlett and White visited New York from November 2-4 to officially launch the island’s new ‘Come Back’ advertising campaign via a series of television appearances, media appointments and meetings, encouraging people to come back to their best selves in Jamaica.