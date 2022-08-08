Jamaica I See: Black, Green & Gold Loop Jamaica

Jamaica I See: Black, Green & Gold
Jamaica I See: Black, Green & Gold

A visual representation of a Jamaicanised Scotiabank. (Photos: Contributed)

The Scotiabank headquarters on the corner of Duke & Port Royal Streets on the Kingston Waterfront was awash in Jamaica’s National Flag colours.

The effort, in celebration and commemorating the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence, also commemorated the bank’s 133rd year of service to the island.

Scotiabank recently invested $1B in the renovation and modernisation of its flagship location and says it is proud to be a part of the rich legacy and continued development of the island.

The bank began its operations in Kingston in 1889 through its support for the global trade of dried goods including codfish.

