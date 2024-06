At midday as the sun was riping hot overhead, casting rays below, humidity rose like mercury in boiling water.

A fishing boat and jet boat, respectively, and a container ship further afoot, all sat atop the glistening waters.

They returned from their daily duties: transporting qualified men o’er glistening waters — sometimes choppy waters — never both at the same time.

Today’s #JamaicaISee takes you out to see crisp Caribbean blues.