Jamaica in house-to-house COVID vaccination – Stabroek News

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Health Ministry says it has now started house-to-house COVID vaccination in nine parishes.

Healthcare teams, including public health nurses and community health aides from Hanover, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Trelawny, Westmoreland, St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Thomas have been deployed to communities to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to shut-ins, the disabled and the elderly.

According to Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, this represents another phase in the national vaccination efforts.

“I want to salute our public health workers who continue to show commitment to the COVID efforts, walking the hills and valleys to reach our most vulnerable citizens,” said Tufton.

The ministry has been encouraging Jamaicans to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.