Jamaica international Adrian Mariappa joins Australian A-League side | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica international Adrian Mariappa has joined Australian club Macarthur Bulls as a free agent.

The former Premier League defender most recently played club football for Championship side Bristol City in May but spent a large portion of his career in England’s top-flight competition playing for Watford, Crystal Palace, and Reading.

He last played in the Premier League in 2020 for Watford where he made 340 appearances in total for the Hornets, including 100 in the Premier League.

After leaving in 2020, and a brief stint at Bristol City, Mariappa has spent the last few months searching for a new club.

“When the opportunity to join the Bulls arrived, it was one I couldn’t turn down,” the 35-year-old from London told the Bulls website

“It’s an exciting new challenge for me in my career and that for me is what I thrive off.

“I’m hungry to achieve great things with the club and create new memories with the team and the fans.”

Mariappa made his international debut for Jamaica in 2012 and has since made 57 appearances and captained his country on seven occasions.

Macarthur have one win and one draw from their opening two matches of the A-League season, with centre-back Mariappa to provide further defensive strength.