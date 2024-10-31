Dawkins scores hat-trick, Mojito shines in return at Caymanas Park 20-year-old man caught 'smoking a cigar', arrested and charged Persons entering Ja with more than US$ 10,000 , must declare it King, Carty centuries guide the West Indies to series win over England Manning Cup: KC end Mona’s title defense, secure semifinal spot Connie Francis appointed Director of Netball at Birmingham Panthers
Jamaica leads strong contingent at Florida Netball Classic

23 November 2024
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Players and management team of Jamaica's Police National Netball Team in Florida, USA for the 2024 Florida Netball Classic. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Jamaican teams account for more than a half of the squads tipping off the 2024 Florida Netball Classic Senior Open being played over two days, starting Saturday, at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center.

Jamaica Police Nationals, Ministry of Health, Westchester, Ministry of Education and Youth and Southboro United will face off Trinidad and Tobago’s TNT Defence Force, Starlight, Caricom, PCB and Rockerz International from the USA in one group.

Jamaican teams in the second group are Jamaica Money Market, Liguanea, National Housing Trust, RJR Gleaner, Jamaica Constabulary Force and ScotiaBank, facing Upsetters, Untouchables and Crusaders from the USA.

The Senior Florida Netball Classic is traditionally held on the third weekend of November each year. It is the largest and most competitive netball carnival in North America, regularly hosting 40-50 international teams from the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom, vying for the Grace Bailey Memorial Trophy.

The Classic is hosted in a Caribbean carnival atmosphere with music and street-food trucks serving different cuisines over two days.

The tournament also features a Mixed Division, men playing alongside women.

There are three teams in Group A of this year’s Classic and four in Group B, comprising teams from the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

