Jamaica lose to Guyana in West Indies Rising Stars U-15 tournament Loop Jamaica

Jamaica squandered their momentum from a victory in their opening game of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament in Antigua, losing to Guyana on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method in the second round on Thursday.

In contrast, Guyana rebounded from their first-round defeat against Trinidad & Tobago.

Playing at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Guyana scored 121 runs in 42.2 overs and bowled out Jamaica for 96 runs in 32.1 overs. The Jamaica innings were reduced to 33 overs due to rain delay.

In the Guyana innings, Romario Ramdehall’s unbeaten 54 runs bolstered their score.

Nicoli McKenzie was the best bowler for Jamaica with 4 for 25 from eight overs. Demarco Scott supported well with 3 for 21 after his 3 for 12 against Barbados on Tuesday.

In Jamaica’s unsuccessful chase, opener Tyson Gordon top scored with 23 runs, number 8 batsman Joel Williams made 19 not out and Scott chipped in with 16

For Guyana, Dave Mohabir had 2 for 19, and Dhanesh Persaud had 2 for 6.

Over at the Liberta Sports Club, Trinidad & Tobago got their second win to go top of the points table. They bowled out the Windward Islands for 71 and then raced to 75 for 3 off just 11.5 overs.

Windwards had an opening stand of 45 but the innings then fell apart. The leading bowlers for Trinidad & Tobago were Yasir Deen and Brendan Boodoo who both secured three wickets.

At Coolidge Cricket Ground: Led by Kunal Tilokani, who had excellent figures of 4 for 17, Leeward Islands defeated title holders Barbados on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method.

Tilokani was well supported by Amoree Jones with 3 for 19 as the Bajans made 129 off 41.4 overs. The Leewards then replied with 78-7 off 18 overs to win by three wickets with two overs to spare.

The tournament continues on Saturday with the matches listed below.

Windward Islands v Guyana at Coolidge Cricket GroundTrinidad & Tobago v Barbados at Sir Vivian Richards StadiumLeeward Islands v Jamaica at Liberta Sports Club