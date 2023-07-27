Jamaica maintain solid showing at Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican team maintained its solid performance at the 66th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship at the Magdalena Grand Resort in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Justin Burrowes scored two over par 74, adding to his first-day score of 75, resulting in a combined total of five over par 149, propelling him to the eighth place on the leaderboard, tied with six other golfers.

Ryan Lue posted a four over par 76, tying for the 12th place with Rocco Lopez, who scored six over par 78, both settling at seven over par 151. Notably, Lopez held the third position at the end of day one on Wednesday with a solid one over par 73, the best score among all Jamaican team members.

William Knibbs, the most senior member of the male team, carded a five over par 77 for a two-day total of 152, securing the 16th spot alongside two other golfers.

Zandre Roye, who displayed a solid performance with a three over par 75 in the first round, posted a seven over par 79 in the second round, resulting in a total of 10 over par 154 for the two rounds, placing him at the 20th spot alongside two other golfers.

Aman Dhiman recorded two consecutive days of eight over par 80, accumulating a combined total of 16 over par 160. Despite the score, he climbed three places on the leaderboard, tying for the 29th position.

Max Alveno of defending champion Puerto Rico maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard with scores of four under par 68 and one over par 73, totaling three under par 141.

Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic moved into second place with a one under par 143 (73, 70), while Ian Aldarondo (146) and Ryan Peters (146) of the host country Trinidad & Tobago shared the third place.

The Jamaican male team is determined to improve upon their fourth-place finish in the 2022 championship as they compete for the Hoerman Cup.

Among the female players, junior athlete Emily Mayne delivered a solid performance in the second round, scoring four over par 76. With a total of 15 over par 159 after two days, she secured the sixth spot, tied with two other golfers, including Mattea Issa.

Issa, also a junior golfer, led the Jamaican female team after the first round but was caught by Mayne after the second round. She scored eight over par 80 in the second round, resulting in a two-day total of 159, tying her with Mayne for the sixth place alongside Inyoung Yoo of the Dominican Republic.

Mayne and Issa’s performances have propelled the Jamaican female team from the fourth position to the third, as they aim to defend the George Teale Trophy, which they won last year.

Jodi Munn-Barrow, president of the Jamaica Golf Association, faced a challenging round, scoring 15 over par 87 in the second round, in addition to her first-round score of 82. With a total of 25 over par 169, she currently holds the 10th position in the ladies’ section.

Another junior player on the team, Anoushka Katri, scored 32 over par 104 in the second round, resulting in a combined total of 205, securing the 17th place.

The top three female players at the end of the second round are Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands with a score of one under par 143, Yae Eun Kim of the Dominican Republic with five over par 149, and Camila Negroni of Puerto Rico with a score of eight over par 152.

The golfers will tee off at 8:00 am on Friday for the third and final round of the three-round championship.