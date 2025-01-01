Jamaica moves closer to eliminating trans fats, says Tufton

Jamaica is a step closer to developing policy to eliminate trans-fatty acids or trans fats from the local food system.

The move is part of measures by the Government to reduce the risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD) and premature death.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the Health Ministry is working with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce on a submission to be made to Cabinet.

“We have agreed on a framework that, over time, will phase out trans fat from our food,” he said.

“That is long overdue, to be totally frank, because cardiovascular disease has been impacted very negatively by trans fats in our food system,” he pointed out.

“We need to do like other countries... in terms of eliminating trans-fatty acids from our food system, and there is agreement to make that work,” he said.

Tufton was delivering the keynote address at the launch of Heart Month on Tuesday at the Terra Nova All-Suites Hotel in St Andrew.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton (left), is presented with a copy of the book ‘Healthy Start to a Wealthy Heart’, by Chairman of the Heart Foundation of Jamica (HFJ), Dr. Andrene Chung, during the launch of Heart Month on Tuesday (January 28) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

Trans fat is a type of unsaturated fat that is found primarily in processed foods such as fast food and baked goods that are made with partially hydrogenated oils. Consumption of trans fats raises bad cholesterol levels, which increases the risk for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

In noting that the negative effects of certain foods that have been largely ignored by segments of the population, Tufton said persons would be surprised to know “what is in some of those processed foods that we are consuming”.

He said there is a move towards a public education programme, which the ministry will lead, noting that more information in this regard will be provided in the new financial year.

“From there, we will move... into a decision around what type of front-of-package labelling we will embrace,” he indicated, noting that people have a right to know what is in their food.

“So, there are efforts that are taking place and efforts that I think will have an impact,” the minister said.

The event was organised by the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) under the theme ‘Love Your Heart: Eat Smart, Healthy Eating for a Healthy Heart’.

Every year in February, the HFJ observes Heart Month with a series of activities to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Activities include screenings, medical symposiums and lectures.

The HFJ has a mission to promote healthy lifestyles that can help to prevent cardiovascular disease through health education, health promotion and providing accessible and affordable screenings and treatment.