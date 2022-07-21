Jamaica moving closer to zero unemployment, declares Holness | Loop Jamaica

While indicating that Jamaica is moving closer to zero unemployment, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says full employment for the country will have implications for several local industries.

“We are now at six per cent unemployment, and that’s edging ever closer to full employment, but full employment in the Jamaican context has a lot of other implications, and already I know that the tourism sector is feeling the effects of it,” Holness stated.

He was speaking at the official opening of the ROK Hotel during a tour of the facility in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

According to Holness, various sectors currently require employees, and the Government is cognisant of that reality.

“It is not the case that every single able-bodied and able-to-work Jamaican is employed. That’s not the case. What is the case is that only six per cent of Jamaicans who have offered themselves to the labour market are without work,” he reasoned.

“… But there are still a significant number who are not formally in the labour force. Some of them are not properly trained, and some of them have just decided that they are not participating,” Holness added.

To address that persistent issue, the prime minister said the Government will continue its efforts to attract more persons to the formal labour force.

“We need them (persons) to support the growth that is taking place and support the continued growth of the construction sector, continued growth in the tourism and hospitality sector, the continued growth in the BPO sector, on which other sectors will grow and add to our diversity,” said Holness.

Meanwhile, on the heels of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) disclosing that the island’s economy has grown by 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year, Holness welcomed that news.

He said it is an indication that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications of the war in Ukraine, the local economy continues to perform well

“The economy is recovering. There is growth, and now is the time to invest,” declared Holness.