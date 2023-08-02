Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest Loop Jamaica

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from August 19 to 27.

Jackson currently leads the world list in the 100m, thanks to her impressive personal best of 10.65 seconds achieved at the Jamaica trials in Kingston on July 7. This mark puts her tied for fifth on the all-time world list, surpassing Sha’Carri Richardson, who posted 10.71 in the heats at the US Championships.

Following her outstanding 10.65 performance, Jackson went on to secure the sprint double at the Jamaica trials, winning the 200m in 21.71 (-0.5m/s) – a time that was the fastest in the world this season, improving Gabby Thomas’ 21.86 semifinal at the US Championships until Thomas also improved to 21.60 to win the US final later that day.

In the 200m, Jamaica will send four women to the World Athletics Championships, as Jackson qualifies with a wildcard entry as the defending champion. A similar situation applies in the 100m, where Fraser-Pryce enjoys a wildcard entry due to her status as the defending champion.

Fraser-Pryce, a five-time world 100m champion, currently ranks fourth in the world with a time of 10.82, achieved at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting in Lucerne, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, on July 20. She returned to competition after recovering from an injury that delayed the start of her season and made her season debut by finishing second behind Jackson in the 200m at the Jamaican trials in 22.26.

After securing a second-place finish at the Jamaica trials, Fraser-Pryce expressed hesitancy regarding her participation in the event in Budapest. Notably, her time of 22.26 ranks as the 14th fastest in the world this season.

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named a member of the women’s 4x100m team, despite not competing since the National trials. Thompson-Herah missed the podium in the 100m final at the Jamaica trials and did not participate in the 200m.

Meanwhile, American-born Lanae-Tava Thomas, who finished third in the women’s 200m at the Jamaica trials behind Jackson and Fraser-Pryce, will not represent Jamaica in Budapest. Although the University of Texas athlete received approval to compete at the Jamaica trials after switching allegiance, she has not received clearance from World Athletics, according to Licoln Eatmon, chairman of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association selection committee.

The team also includes hammer thrower Nyoka Clunis, marking Jamaica’s first representation in the discipline.

Seasoned head coach Maurice Wilson will lead the team that is seeking to better the performance in Eugene, Oregon, where Jamaica won two gold, seven silver, and one bronze to finish third on the medals table.

Jamaican team for Budapest

WOMEN

100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, Natasha Morrison200m: Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natalliah Whyte, Kevona Davis400m: Nickisha Pryce, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young800m: Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle Tracey1500m: Adelle Tracey100m hurdles: Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, Danielle Williams400m hurdles: Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, Rushell ClaytonHigh jump: Lamara Distin, Kimberly WilliamsonLong jump: Tissana Hickling, Ackelia SmithTriple jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Kimberly WilliamsShot put: Danniel Thomas-DoddDiscus: Samantha HallHammer: Nyoka Clunis4x100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, Natasha Morrison, Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah4x400m: Nickisha Pryce, Janieve Russell, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, Ronda Whyte, Shiann SalmonMixed 4x400m: Joanne Reid, Stacy Ann Williams

MEN

100m: Rohan Watson, Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville200m: Andrew Hudson, Rasheed Dwyer400m: Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, Zandrion Barnes800m: Navasky Anderson110m hurdles: Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, Orlando Bennett400m hurdles: Roshawn Clarke, Jaheel Hyde, Assinie WilsonHigh jump: Romaine BeckfordLong jump: Wayne Pinnock, Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeodTriple jump: Jaydon HibbertShot put: Rajindra CampbellDiscus: Traves Smikle, Fedrick Dacres, Roje Stona4x100m: Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Tyquendo Tracey, Michael Campbell4x400m: Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, Zandrion Barnes, Jevaughn Powell, Malik James-King, Demish GayeMixed 4x400m: D’Andre Anderson, Rusheen McDonald