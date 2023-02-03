Jamaica not affected by recall of Grace Chicken Vienna Sausages Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy (GK) has confirmed that Jamaica is not impacted by the recall of a batch of its Grace Chicken Vienna Sausagesannounced by Conagra Brands Inc. in the Northeast US market.

Grace’s vienna sausages, which are distributed in Jamaica, are manufactured in Jamaica.

Conagra Brands is based in Iowa and is a USDA-approved supplier of vienna sausages for the US market to GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC (Grace Foods USA).

The batch was produced by Conagra for Grace Foods USA between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and bears establishment number “P4247” on the product cans.

The best-before date and batch number can be found on the bottom of the product can.

Derrick Reckord, President and CEO of Grace Foods USA, explained that the class one voluntary recall has been initiated by Conagra due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated.

Reckord went on to say that there has been no report of any adverse health issues associated with the affected product to date.

A class one recall is issued when there is a possibility of adverse health effects from the consumption of a product.

Consumers who may have purchased Grace Chicken Vienna Sausages bearing the above best-before date (12/11/24) and corresponding batch number (4208234620) should not consume them. Instead, they should be returned to the point of purchase, where the full cost will be refunded.

The Conagra recall does not affect any market outside of the US.