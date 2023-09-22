Jamaica not among Caribbean hosts for T20 World Cup next year Loop Jamaica

Seven Caribbean counties will co-host the 2024 men’s T20 World Cup.

Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago will be the seven venues in the Caribbean.

In addition to the seven countries in the Caribbean, three cities in the USA – Dallas, Florida, and New York – would be hosting the World Cup, which ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a media release, on Friday, makes it the “biggest” T20 World Cup “ever.”

Jamaica, Grenada, and St Kitts and Nevis will not stage any of the matches because they did not put in any bid for the biennial tournament, which will be played between June 4-30, and is co-hosted by West Indies and the USA.

The tournament will feature 20 teams playing a total of 55 matches.

“This is an exciting moment as we announce our venues approved to host the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in history,” said Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies’ CEO. “We are grateful to the host Governments of the Caribbean for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in our region for a generation.

“We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.”