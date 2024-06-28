Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Panama score late goal, beat USA 2-1 at Copa America

Paul Llewellyn appeal: PNP’s lawyers insist extension improper

The Lakers have hired Redick and drafted Lebron James’ son, Bronny

Sha’Carri and Lyles cruise through early rounds at US Olympic trials

Lamara Distin and Ackelia Smith secure spots for Paris Olympics

Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2

Stunning 9.82 by Kishane Thompson leads 100m heats at Olympic trials

PUBLIC ADVISORY: Mount Rosser main road blocked in St Catherine

Fraser-Pryce shines at Olympic trials with fastest 100m heat time

Antonio Watson’s Paris dreams dashed at Jamaica Olympic trials

Friday Jun 28

30°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson reacts following her first-round heat of the women’s 100m at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Jackson will be looking to win the national sprints double for the third consecutive time, since dethroning Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in both races in 2022. The women’s 100m final will take place today. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Stadium in Kingston will be ablaze with excitement today as the 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials will heat up with 10 electrifying finals, including the highly anticipated women’s and men’s 100m races.

Two hours before the 100m finals, there will be the semi-finals, starting at 7:50 pm.

Athletes are vying for more than just national glory. The top three finishers in each event will secure their tickets to Paris, provided they meet the Olympic qualifying standards. No exceptions will be made, even for the sport’s elite.

Here’s Friday’s schedule:

5:25pm Women’s 1500m finals5:32pm Men’s 1500m finals6:40pm Men’s high jump finals6:55pm Women’s 400m hurdles finals7:05pm Men’s 400m hurdles finals7:10pm Women’s discus throw finals7:50pm Women’s 100m semi-finals8:05pm Men’s 100m semi-finals8:30pm Women’s 800m finals8:40pm Men’s 800m finals8:50pm Men’s 400m finals9:45pm Women’s 100m finals9:58pm Men’s 100m finals

Related Articles

Sport

June 28, 2024 03:31 AM

Sport

June 28, 2024 02:38 AM

Sport

June 28, 2024 01:22 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Panama score late goal, beat USA 2-1 at Copa America

Jamaica News

Paul Llewellyn appeal: PNP’s lawyers insist extension improper

Sport

The Lakers have hired Redick and drafted Lebron James’ son, Bronny

More From

Jamaica News

Vanished: 2-y-o goes missing from yard while having bath

A High Alert has been activated for two-year-old Roshaun English of Red Ground in Old Harbour, St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 26.
Roshaun is of dark complexion, slim build

See also

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Tropical wave to bring showers, thunderstorms today

… wet weekend ahead

Sport

Antonio Watson’s Paris dreams dashed at Jamaica Olympic trials

Sean Bailey, the defending national champion, led all qualifiers with a time of 44.95 seconds

Sport

National Stadium set for major upgrades with Jamaica-UK agreement

The sports minister said, “we are still targeting to break ground in August 2025.”

Sport

Stunning 9.82 by Kishane Thompson leads 100m heats at Olympic trials

Kishane Thompson of MVP Track Club stunned the National Stadium for the second straight year with a massive personal best, recording the fastest time in the first round of the men’s 100 metres at the

Sport

Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2

The National Stadium in Kingston will be ablaze with excitement today as the 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials will heat up with 10 electrifying finals, including the highly anticipated women’s and men’s 10

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols