Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2

The National Stadium in Kingston will be ablaze with excitement today as the 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials will heat up with 10 electrifying finals, including the highly anticipated women’s and men’s 100m races.

Two hours before the 100m finals, there will be the semi-finals, starting at 7:50 pm.

Athletes are vying for more than just national glory. The top three finishers in each event will secure their tickets to Paris, provided they meet the Olympic qualifying standards. No exceptions will be made, even for the sport’s elite.

Here’s Friday’s schedule:

5:25pm Women’s 1500m finals5:32pm Men’s 1500m finals6:40pm Men’s high jump finals6:55pm Women’s 400m hurdles finals7:05pm Men’s 400m hurdles finals7:10pm Women’s discus throw finals7:50pm Women’s 100m semi-finals8:05pm Men’s 100m semi-finals8:30pm Women’s 800m finals8:40pm Men’s 800m finals8:50pm Men’s 400m finals9:45pm Women’s 100m finals9:58pm Men’s 100m finals