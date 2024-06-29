Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Saturday, June 29 – Day 3

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Deandre Watkin of Elite Performance Track Club celebrates after clocking a personal best of 44.48 seconds to win the men’s 400m at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium on Friday, June 28, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Sprinting sensation Shericka Jackson continues her pursuit of a third consecutive national sprint double on Saturday as she competes in the first round of the women’s 200 metres at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium.

Jackson, who dethroned Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in both sprints in 2022, is poised for another stellar performance.

On Friday night, the two-time 200-metre world champion defended her 100-metre title with flair, clocking a season-best 10.84 seconds. Jackson’s electrifying run saw her narrowly edge out MVP Track Club training partner Tia Clayton and triple Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Athletes at the trials are chasing more than just national glory. The top three finishers in each event will earn their tickets to Paris, provided they meet the Olympic qualifying standards. No exceptions will be made, even for the sport’s elite.

Here’s Saturday’s schedule:

9:00am Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdle finals9:20am Men’s 200m heats10:30am Women’s heptathlon high jump finals3:25pm Women’s heptathlon shot put finals4:10pm Women’s triple jump finals4:32pm Men’s pole vault finals4:55pm Women’s shot put finals5:25pm Women’s 200m semi-finals5:40pm Men’s 200m semi-finals5:45pm Men’s long jump finals5:50pm Men’s discus throw finals5:58pm Women’s heptathlon 200m finals6:25pm Women’s 100m hurdles heats7:00pm Men’s 110m hurdles heats7:30pm Women’s 400m semi-finals7:52pm Men’s 10,000 final

