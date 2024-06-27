Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Thursday, June 27 – Day 1

The 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials will be held at the National Stadium in Kingston from June 27, with athletes out to secure selection for the Paris 2024 Games.

The top three finishers in each event will earn spot on the plane to Paris — provided they have the Olympic qualifying standard in their event — and there are no free passes, even for the best at their craft.

See Thursday’s schedule below.

9:00am Men’s 100m prelims9:35am Men’s decathlon 100m10:00am Men’s 400m heats11:00am Men’s decathlon long jump finals3:05pm Men’s decathlon shot put finals4:00pm Women’s 800m heats4:17pm Men’s 800m heats4:35pm Men’s decathlon high jump finals5:00pm Men’s 5000m finals5:02pm Women’s long jump finals5:50pm Women’s 400m hurdles heats6:10pm Men’s 400m hurdles heats6:45pm Men’s decathlon 400m finals6:50pm Men’s 400m semi-finals7:10pm Women’s high jump finals8:20pm Women’s 100m heats8:45pm Men’s 100m heats