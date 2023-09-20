Jamaica partners with consortium to woo luxury travellers Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and North America’s leading travel consortium, Ensemble, are set to embark on a new luxury-focused promotional campaign this fall to increase luxury travel to the destination.

The campaign will spotlight the island’s upscale and bespoke tourism products.

Ensemble is a leading travel agency consortium representing top-tier travel advisors throughout Canada and the United States.

“Jamaica is a premium holiday destination that attracts discerning luxury travellers with its elegant hotels and villas, bespoke tours, and unforgettable attractions,” noted Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. “This exclusive collaboration with Ensemble will give the JTB a new platform to share these offerings with North American travel advisors and help them deliver the very best VIP experiences to their clients.”

Partner Relations-Hotel, Ensemble, Amaris Garcia, Senior Director, said the company is excited to join forces with the JTB to promote the island’s luxury properties and experiences.

“We can’t wait to share the details of this exclusive collaboration with our members later this week.”

Full details about the luxury partnership between Jamaica and Ensemble will be revealed during an official launch event hosted by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, September 21.

Representatives Ensemble were recently hosted at a special cocktail reception during the annual Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) in Montego Bay.

The intimate event at Half Moon Resort brought together representatives from Destination Jamaica, Ensemble executives and travel agent members, and select Jamaican accommodation partners and tour operators.