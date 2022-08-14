Jamaica Poetry Festival 2022 set for New Kingston this Sunday Loop Jamaica

The 12TH Annual Jamaica Poetry Festival is set for the AC Hotel in New Kingston on Sunday, with a broad span of activities that are to culminate with the wit and intriguing realism around high-quality poetry into the night.

Starting in mid-morning, the festival is to include a family-friendly creative arts workshop that is scheduled from 10am to 2pm; an art and craft display; followed by the Jamaica 60th Anniversary Dinner between 4:30 and 6:30 pm, then poetry starting at 7pm.

The 60th Anniversary Dinner has been dubbed, ‘Voice for the Voiceless in support of the Deaf Community’, this as proceeds from the dinner is to go towards the Jamaica Association of the Deaf. This the organisers have indicated is in a bid to help members of the deaf community to better interface with the police and the public by text messaging.

Among the top personalities to be showcased at this year’s festival are Monty Alexander and Skip Marley, both through virtual appearances; Professor Mervyn Morris, Ebony Payne, Marjorie Whylie, Yasus Afari, Calvin Mitchell, George Elliot Clarke, Michael Abrahams, Mark Stephenson, Kai Falconer and Sammoya Banton.

The festival is being sponsored by a wide array of national corporate and other entities, including Jamaica National, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), VM Investments, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), Jamaica Observer, Proven Investment, Sandals, Digicel Foundation, Tuff Gong International Limited, Sun Coast Beach Club, a resort-inspired, ultra-inclusive gated community that is being developed in 12 Miles, St Thomas; along with the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), Learning Life Jamaica, and Art of Life Magazine.