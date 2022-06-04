Jamaica poised to become hub for integrated ballistics identification | Loop Jamaica

With the continued upgrade to its personnel and facilities, Jamaica’s Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM), is poised to become the hub for the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBS) in the Caribbean region.

This was stated by the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Gordon House earlier this week.

“We now have one of the finest forensic science and legal medicine institutes in the Western Hemisphere, which is comparable to any in North America.

“Our crime management and investigative capabilities have significantly improved recently through technological advancement in forensics,” Chang said.

He disclosed that after some initial issues, “we have now completed the necessary work to get our DNA technology operational and functioning optimally”.

And he said Jamaica now has one of the finest Ballistics Unit, while the country’s pathology services will be significantly boosted with the completion of a state-of-the-art forensic pathology autopsy suite this financial year.

“Today, not only do we have the capacity to serve the Jamaican society, but our Caribbean neighbours as well,” Chang boasted.

Meanwhile, he said the multi-million dollar autopsy suite which is being constructed in downtown Kingston, is 15 per cent completed and should be ready during the course of the financial year.