Jamaica Premier League 2023/24 season kicks off on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The 2023/2024 season of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) powered by returning partner Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is set to kick off on Sunday with six highly anticipated encounters across several venues on the island.

The reigning champions, Mount Pleasant FC, will launch their campaign as they face Portmore United at the Drax Hall Sports Complex at 3:15 pm. Preceding this encounter, debutants Lime Hall Academy FC will take on Montego Bay United at 1:15 pm.

The Mount Pleasant versus Portmore United match promises to be a highlight, with both teams boasting impressive rosters. Mount Pleasant are set to introduce new signings, including Damari Deacon, Fitzroy Cummings, Dominican Troy Jules, and Marlon Allen. Portmore United, on the other hand, will feature firepower from players such as Emelio Rosseau, Alex Marshall, and veteran Rudolph Austin.

Elsewhere, Tivoli Gardens will face Waterhouse FC at the National Stadium at 3:00 pm. In Clarendon, the home team, Humble Lion, will welcome the league’s other debutant, Treasure Beach FC, at Effortville Community Centre.

On Monday, a televised doubleheader will take place. Molynes United, under coach Alex Thomas, will face off against Linval Dixon’s Vere United at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, commencing at 5:00 pm. Following that, the home side, Arnett Gardens, will entertain Dunbeholden at 7:30 pm.

Owen Hill, the CEO of the Professional Football Jamaica League, expressed optimism that the new season will further elevate the already exciting local football product, particularly with the return of longtime sponsor Wray & Nephew.

Hill stated, “Our mission is to build a solid football industry with supporting ecosystems which involve building out our income, capital and grants. These are the key pillars that will help us to keep raising the bar.”

Dominic Bell, brand public relations and communications manager, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, eagerly anticipates the new season to roll out the brand’s extravagant plans.

“Both Wray & Nephew and the JPL share a common goal in elevating the league to allow the players to benefit from international level play. We are excited to inject our standard of excellence into the matches starting on Sunday and we look forward to the spectators enjoying a world-class display of Jamaican football,” Bell added.

JPL SCHEDULE

SUNDAYLime Hall Academy vs Montego Bay United at Drax Hall Sports Complex – 1:15 pmMount Pleasant FC vs Portmore United at Drax Hall Sports Complex – 3:15 pmHumble Lion vs Treasure Beach FC at Effortville Community Center- 3:00 pmTivoli Gardens vs Waterhouse at National Stadium – 3:00 pm

MONDAYMolynes United vs Vere United at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex – 5:00 pmArnett Gardens vs Dunbeholden at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex – 7:30 pm