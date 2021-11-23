Jamaica Premier League signs sponsorship deal with Konnexx | Loop Jamaica

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has signed a $10-million club sponsorship from Konnexx Services Limited for the 2022 Jamaica Premier League season, which is set to kick off in January.

The sponsorship was announced at a press signing at the offices of Konnexx in Kingston on Tuesday.

Konnexx, a telecommunications engineering company, will also provide 360-degree electrostatic body sanitisers .

Christopher Williams, chairman of the PFJL, believes Konnexx is a welcome addition for the 2021-2 season

“With Konnexx on board, we expect to accommodate vaccinated fans in the stands. The electrostatic technology services that they now provide to several organizations across the country would be quite beneficial to us.”

Founder & CEO of Konnexx Services, Dean Nevers, is looking forward to supporting the Jamaica Premier League.

“Konnexx is excited to know that the players and fans will benefit from this partnership,” said Nevers. “We are successful in providing quality engineers to deploy first world internet, cable, and ICT services across Jamaica and the Caribbean. Konnexx is about teamwork and outreach, and we support sports so our league can achieve growth and success.”

PFJL is currently finalising commercialisation plans for the upcoming season.

“We will maintain the single venue strategy we had in the previous season, but explore the use of multiple facilities for the weekend games,” Williams further said. “For the 2021 season, we are targeting six months, with two rounds and the playoffs.”