Jamaica prepares for Sea Trade 2025

Jamaica is getting ready for Sea Trade 2025, one of the largest cruise trade shows globally, taking place from April 7 to 10 at the Miami Beach Convention Centre, in Miami, Florida.

Celebrating 40 years, the event promises to draw the industry's major interests and stakeholders, including cruise line executives and key government officials.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said that while the cruise industry continues to navigate a post-pandemic landscape, the importance of Sea Trade 2025 cannot be overstated.

He said that Jamaica is ready to showcase its offerings and potential.

“The event serves as a crucial platform for dialogue on the future of the cruise industry and its implications for the region. With key players gathering to share insights and strategies, the possibilities for growth and innovation appear limitless,” Bartlett pointed out.

With a focus on critical issues such as port safety, on-the-ground excursions, and guest satisfaction, the conference will explore the future of cruise shipping and its impact on Caribbean destinations like Jamaica, he said, while, expressing enthusiasm about the event and emphasising the island's vital role in the cruise sector.

"Jamaica is not just a stop on the cruise map. We are a destination that offers unique experiences and rich culture. Our participation in Sea Trade 2025 underscores our commitment to revitalising the cruise industry and enhancing the visitor experience," Bartlett added.

The event will feature discussions on port calls, showcasing Jamaica's diverse attractions, including the world-renowned Dunn’s River Falls.

Chief Executive Officer of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, highlighted the significance of seamless guest experiences in the growth of the cruise industry, noting that "our excursions are designed to offer authentic experiences that resonate with visitors”.

“We aim to elevate their time in Jamaica, ensuring they leave with unforgettable memories that encourage them to return," Melville explained. He added that collaboration between excursion providers and cruise lines is essential for enhancing the overall guest satisfaction.