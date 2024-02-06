Jamaica Producers sees $9b surge in market cap over 3 months Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Producers Group’s (JP) stock continued to soar despite the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s (JSE) slump.

The stock has experienced a significant increase in market value, gaining nearly $4.5 billion so far in the year 2024. The value of all its shares has moved from $24.5 billion to $29 billion. However, if we consider the movement since November, which is three months ago, the figure doubles to $9 billion. Back then, the stock was worth only $20 billion.

The latest accounts show that the group’s capital stands at $31 billion, which can be seen as investors pushing up the stock to reflect the underlying value.

Conglomerate stock prices tend to trade at or below their capital in depressed markets but can trade at twice their capital during bull markets.

On Monday, JP stock jumped 15 per cent to lead market gains. It now trades at $25.97, with over 94,400 units trading on the day. The last traded price was above the $26 region, indicating continued strong buying demand, pushing the stock back to its all-time high of $27 on January 18.

A day after, on January 19, the conglomerate paid out a dividend of $0.30 per share. Following that payout, the stock declined and increased after that period. The group is preparing for a release of earnings results later this month.

Also on Monday, Cargo Handlers gained 12 per cent to close at $14.92, JPS preference shares gained 10 per cent to $46.09, and Mayberry Group gained 7.5 per cent to $8.05.

Big decliners were Gwest, down 13 per cent to $0.80; the Lab, down 11 per cent to $1.26; Everything Fresh, down 11 per cent to $1.47 and Eppley, down 11 per cent to $33.00.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 3,886.27 points (1.14 per cent) to close at 346,024.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,678,943 valued at $79,133,863.70.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 4,036.96 points (1.23 per cent) to close at 333,377.53 points, and the volume traded amounted to 11,358,844 valued at $65,164,581.25.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 11.44 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 3,810.21 points, and the volume traded amounted to 5,320,099 valued at $13,969,282.45.

The overall market activity resulted from trading in 112 stocks of which 50 advanced, 40 declined and 22 traded firm.