Jamaica punch ticket to 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Loop Jamaica

Jamaica secured their berth at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship this summer by defeating Bermuda 3-2 in their final Group F qualifying match in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

Goals from Robino Gordon (2nd minute), Fabian Reynolds (11th minute), and Ashton Gordon (83rd minute) for the young Reggae Boyz outweighed goals by Xahvi Deroza (50th minute) and Hayden Dill (61st minute) for Bermuda.

In the other Group F encounter, Grenada and Martinique engaged in a high-scoring affair, concluding in a 4-4 draw. Caleb Redhead (9th, 84th minutes), Vijay Valcin (36th minute), and David Juba (70th minute) found the net for Grenada, while Martinique’s Lenny Lamorandiere recorded a hat trick (14th, 35th, 80th minutes) and Kerane Leria added a goal (4th minute).

Jamaica clinched the top spot in the group with nine points, with Martinique following at four points, Bermuda at three, and Grenada at one.

The qualifying tournament, featuring 27 teams across five different venues in Central America and the Caribbean, will run until March 2.

The teams have been divided into three groups of five and three groups of four, with the winner of each group advancing to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship.