Jamaica ranked among safest countries by global analytics firm Gallup Loop Jamaica

Respected international analytics firm Gallup Inc has ranked Jamaica among the safest countries in the world in its 2023 Global Law and Order Report.

An article by Breaking Travel News (BTN) reported that Gallup has placed Jamaica in a category with countries like New Zealand, Costa Rica and Cyprus.

BTN is a leading website for news, interviews and developments in the travel and tourism industry.

“The report gauges people’s sense of personal security and their own experiences with crime and law enforcement. Results are based on nationally representative, probability-based samples among adult populations, aged 15 and older, in 141 countries and territories throughout 2022,” the BTN published.

Topping the list was Tajikistand’s score of 96 out of 100 to lead the countries.

That state was followed by Finland and Iceland, both tied on 92.

The United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom all finished on 83 points.

Jamaica, which scored 75 points, was ranked among the safest countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jamaica was followed by Puerto Rico on 74, Brazil on 73, Argentina 70; Mexico and Venezuela tied on 66; the Dominican Republic 64, Peru 61 and Ecuador 59.