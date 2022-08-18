Jamaica ranks second on human flight and brain drain index Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has been ranked at second place out of 177 countries on the 2022 edition of the human flight and brain drain index.

The ranking, which is compiled by business and economics website the GlobalEcomomy.com, assesses “the economic impact of human displacement (for economic or political reasons) and the consequences this may have on a country’s development”.

The higher the index, the greater the human displacement, Global Economy’s website said.

Jamaica has a human flight and brain drain index score of 9.1, with Samoa topping the list with a perfect score of 10.

Of note, Global Economy said it arrived at its index indicator for each country by examining available data between 2007 and 2022 from a wide range of sources, including national authorities, the World Bank, United Nations (UN), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“For that indicator, we provide data for Jamaica from 2007 to 2022. The average value for Jamaica during that period was 7.66 index points with a minimum of 6.3 index points in 2009 and a maximum of 9.1 index points in 2022,” the website said.