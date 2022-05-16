Jamaica readies for World Free Zones Conference set for June 13 | Loop Jamaica

World announcements are to be made in India, the Philippines, Argentina, Morocco, and Australia over the next few days, as Jamaica readies for the World Free Zones Conference (World FZO) to be held from June 13 to 17 in Montego Bay.

The international event, to be staged for the first time in the Caribbean, is part of Jamaica’s recovery efforts, according to Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett who met with World (FZO) executives in Dubai last Friday.

The conference which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre is also the first major global meeting since the island reopened its borders, after being forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We discussed a range of activities to be undertaken during the conference as well as legacy projects and resilience and sustainability, institutional capacity building support for Jamaica and the Caribbean,” Bartlett told the media from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Some 1,000 participants, including prime ministers, investors, and chief executive officers from countries all over the world will converge on the island, in what the tourism minister said the Dubai Free Zone Council, Emirates Airlines, and Dubai Aviation Authority, have put their full support behind.

Bartlett, who was representing Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce and the Jamaica Local Organising Committee headed by the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), said during the meetings, they nailed down the conference arrangements and expectations.

“Some heavy hitters are likely to come with plans to stay extra days to visit potential investment sites, which are being prepared by the JSEZA team and JAMPRO,” said the minister.

His meetings follow an announcement last week by Emirates Airlines, the largest carrier in the Gulf Coast Countries (GCC), that it was now selling Jamaica, with two of Jamaica’s international airports, Norman Manley Kingston and Sangster International in Montego Bay now available for booking in their system.

With both airports now listed in the airline system, and ticket pricing available, flights are offered with options over JFK, New York, Newark, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, and Orlando, Florida. One option goes through Malpensa Italy, allowing access to the European market as well. Importantly, this is being sold by Emirates Holidays.

The Government of Jamaica has been emphasizing the importance of free zones to the Jamaican economy, noting its significant contribution to job creation, revenue generation, and the success of workers, business owners and the growth of the wider national economy.

The important connection between economic growth and free zones was established in comments made by Minister Hill, as he promoted the 2022 staging of the Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE2022), recently in Kingston.

Speaking at a sensitisation session at the AC Marriott hotel recently, Minister Hill said the free zones conference holds important implications for the Jamaican economy.

He pointed out that many years ago when the leaders of the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates first proposed to build free zones there, many people were skeptical as the area was all desert. He reminded that today, Dubai is a major centre for free zone export activity and the global headquarters of the World FZO.

“We can do this in Jamaica. We need foreign investors, but we also need local investors,” Minister Hill said.

The government minister noted that free zones are major export nodes for countries as they make connections between producing countries and vital export markets around the world.

Against this background, he urged Jamaican businesses to step up their export activities in the areas of both goods and services.

“The world free zones conference coming to Jamaica is a major export activity. We have hotel services to sell, transportation services, entertainment services, and they have hard currency to buy,” he pointed out.

Noting that countries such as Singapore and Israel have been focused on production for export and have structured their economy and production processes accordingly, the industry, investment and commerce minister said Jamaican producers should increasingly target their products and production volumes to the very large markets of the United States and Canada, which are relatively close to Jamaica.

“As Jamaica charts its course forward, we all have a part to play to reenergize and revitalize the various sectors of our economy. That’s where we have to go. We have to export,” Hill said.

The minister said that in order to assist Jamaican and foreign investors to capitalize on the many opportunities for free zone-led export, the government was leading the way in the creation of free zones with great investment potential.

“At the Special Economic Zone Authority, we are looking at building out the Caymanas campus so that we have investment opportunities for people who are coming to look at Jamaica,” he added.