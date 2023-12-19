Jamaica recorded over 300 earthquakes in 11 months Loop Jamaica

More than 300 earthquakes rocked Jamaica between January and November this year.

According to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, it recorded 327 local earthquakes from January to November 2023, with the biggest – a magnitude 5.6 quake – being felt on October 30.

Of the total number of recorded earthquakes, the unit disclosed to Loop News that 12 of them were reported to the unit as felt.

The October 30 earthquake, the largest one recorded by the unit this year, produced a maximum intensity of VI, which is considered as being moderate.

The epicentre of that quake was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland, was felt across much of the eastern portion of the island.

Several communities reported power outages and moderate to heavy structural damage were reported in sections of the island. Hours after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake, there were reports of dozens of aftershocks being felt.

The Earthquake Unit said the number of recorded earthquakes so far this year are more than those recorded in recent years.

“This increase is related to the several aftershocks which followed the larger recorded local earthquakes. This is expected whenever a significant earthquake occurs,” the unit said.