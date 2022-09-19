Jamaica records another monkeypox case Loop Jamaica

7 min read
Jamaica records another monkeypox case
Jamaica News Loop News


Monday Sep 19

Jamaica News
Loop News

37 minutes ago

A doctor shows a sore on a patient’s hand caused by monkeypox at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An additional case of monkeypox has been recorded in Jamaica, in Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the disclosure in its weekly monkeypox update on Monday, relative to up to Sunday, September 18.

The latest case, which is a male patient who tested positive between September 12 and 18, brings the island’s total to 13 cases.

The number of active cases currently stands at seven, while two additional recoveries have brought the total number of recoveries to five.

Two of the confirmed cases of monkeypox were imported, while 11 were locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, the separate death of one monkeypox patient recorded a week ago remains under investigation by health officials.

A total of 28 tests for the disease have been conducted locally.

As of September 16, monkeypox infections stood at a total 60,841 cases across 104 countries and territories globally, with 23 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Monkeypox is a rare disease resulting from infection by the monkeypox virus. The monkeypox virus is a zoonotic disease and is part of the family of viruses known as variola virus, which causes smallpox.

The monkeypox symptoms are similar to those characteristic of smallpox, but milder.

Monkeypox has been deemed as being rarely fatal.

The signs and symptoms associated with the disease include fever, chills, intense headache, extreme exhaustion, muscle and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that usually appears one to three days after the onset of the fever.

